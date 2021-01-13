NSCDC records 1,922 cases in Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Wednesday that it recorded 1,922 criminal and civil cases in Jigawa in 2020.

Mr Adamu Shehu, the NSCDC Command spokesman in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) on Wednesday in Dutse.

Shehu said that 608 of the cases were criminal, while 1, 314 were civil.

He listed the criminal cases as theft, burglary, shoplifting, trespass, vandalism, drug abuse/selling, robbery, thuggery, assault, sodomy, unnatural offences and rape.