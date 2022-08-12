NSCDC re-arrests notorious bandit, one other in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, has re-arrested a suspected bandit, Kwaire Bello, who allegedly escaped from the corps’ custody, using diabolical means.

Mr Muhammad Dada, the state NSCDC Commandant, told newsmen on Friday in Sokoto that the suspect has more than 200 bandits working under him.

“We did not realise that he is diabolical and can disappear at any moment, and unfortunately, he disappeared in our hands after his arrest.

“But with the aid of God, we were able to re-arrest him,” he said.

Dada explained that Bello was a high profile bandit, who terrorise people of Tureta, Dange-Shuni and parts of Silame and Binji Local Government areas of the state.

“He was arrested in Silame Local Government in the bush around 4am during an operation I personally led.

“Therefore, we believe that his arrest is a great success and if more investigation is conducted, he might be linked to many developments because of his influence in the bush,” he said.

The commandant added that the suspect was arrested alongside one Buba Magaji, his associate.

He appealed to the general public to support security agencies with vital information that would assist in curbing security challenges across the state. (NAN)

