NSCDC raises taskforce to rout illegal security companies in A’Ibom

July 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, has inaugurated a 6-man taskforce to crackdown on illegal private guards in the state.

The State of the Corps, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, performed the inauguration in Uyo on Wednesday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports inauguration was attended by the executive members of the Association of Licenced Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) led by Retired Capt. Emmanuel Nkang.

NAN also reports joint task force comprised NSCDC officials led by the Assistant , Mr Emmanuel Peters, and members of the ALPSPN and was mandated to begin operations immediately.

Majekodunmi said that in view of the inadequate personnel in government security forces, it became expedient to collaborate with private security which could be found in every nook and cranny of the country.

He said proximity of private guards to the grassroots made the private guards a source of good intelligence which, if properly harnessed, could tackle insecurity in the country.

“To get the best out of private guards they need to be properly licenced and trained, hence, the need to check out those illegally.

do not want any unregistered private guards company in the state; allow the registered private guards companies to work.

”Those people who are licenced work very well so that they will know that the corps is protecting them,” Majekodunmi said.

The promised to work with the association to achieve its set objectives, adding that the agency would take up the they have raised. (NAN)

