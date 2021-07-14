NSCDC raises taskforce to rout illegal security companies in A’Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command, has inaugurated a 6-man taskforce to crackdown on illegal private guards companies in the state.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, performed the inauguration in Uyo on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was attended by the executive members of the Association of Licenced Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) led by Retired Capt. Emmanuel Nkang.

NAN also reports that the joint task force comprised NSCDC officials led by the Assistant Commandant, Mr Emmanuel Peters, and members of the ALPSPN and was mandated to begin operations immediately.

Majekodunmi said that in view of the inadequate personnel in government security forces, it became expedient to collaborate with private security which could be found in every nook and cranny of the country.

He said that the proximity of private guards to the grassroots made the private guards companies a veritable source of good intelligence which, if properly harnessed, could help tackle insecurity in the country.

“To get the best out of private guards companies they need to be properly licenced and trained, hence, the need to check out those operating illegally.

“We do not want any unregistered private guards company in the state; we should allow the registered private guards companies to work.

”Those people who are licenced should work very well so that they will know that the corps is protecting them,” Majekodunmi said.

The commandant promised to work with the association to achieve its set objectives, adding that the agency would take up the challenges they have raised. (NAN)

