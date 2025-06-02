NSCDC raids illegal mining site in Anambra, confiscates sand dredging machine

The Anambra Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has raided an illegal mining site in the state and seized sand dredging machine during the operations.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The state Commandant of the corps, Mr Olatunde Maku, disclosed this in Awka on Monday, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command in the last one week.

Maku disclosed that the site was located at the Omambala River in Ifite-Ogwari, Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.

He also said that the operation was part of ongoing efforts by the command to reinforce its commitment to combating illegal mining.

He said the operation carried out by the Mines and Steel Development Unit (MSD) of the corps in collaboration with the Federal Mines Officer in the state, Mr Edet Oku.

According to him, we carried out the raid based on credible intelligence indicating possible illegal mining activities at the site.

“On May 30, the command swooped in on the illegal mining site located at Omambala River Ifite-Ogwari. As the team approached the site, all the suspected illegal miners fled the scene, leaving behind some of their mining equipment.

“The items recovered from the site include a dredger, two dredging engine pumps, 18 drums, five suction pipes, eight plastic discharge pipes, three jerry cans, a plastic bucket and a funnel.

“The illegal mining site has been sealed and a manhunt has commenced for the fleeing suspects,”

The commandant added that preliminary investigations indicated that the mining site was licenced for mining to one Mr Ike Nweke of Trillike Investment Ltd.

He said however the site was taken over by unauthorised miners all.

“NSCDC is committed to protecting legitimate title holders by sealing illegal sites, preventing revenue loss and promoting environmental sustainability.

“A full investigation has been launched to uncover the extent of the suspects’ activities and identify any accomplices.

“Offenders will be prosecuted upon conclusion of the investigation,” he said.

Maku reaffirmed the NSCDC’s dedication to enforcing the law and safeguarding the nation’s mineral resources, warning illegal miners to desist or face legal consequences. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)