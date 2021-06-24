NSCDC raids illegal mining centre, confiscates 700kg of precious stones

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara Command, has raided an illegal mining centre at Sawa village,Talata Mafara Local Government Area, and confiscated 700kg of precious stones.

The command’s Public Relation Officer, Mr Aminu Ismail, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Gusau.

Ismail said that the command received information from the Mining Officer of the Federal Ministry of Mining that some people in the local community had engaged in illegal mining in the area.

He said that the command immediately mobilised personnel to the area, adding that none of the suspects was arrested, but a total of 14 bags of 50kg were found fully loaded with precious stones.

He said that the stones were confiscated and taken to the command’s office, while investigation was ongoing to apprehend the suspects for prosecution.

He called on the public to provide security agents with credible information on illegal mining and other criminals activitie in the state for prompt action. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...