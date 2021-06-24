NSCDC raids illegal mining centre, confiscates 700kg of precious stones

The and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara Command, has raided an illegal mining centre at Sawa village,Talata Mafara Local Government Area, and confiscated 700kg of precious stones.

The command’s Public Officer, Mr Aminu Ismail, made the disclosure briefing newsmen on Thursday in Gusau.

Ismail said that the command received information from the Mining Officer of the Federal Ministry of Mining that some people in the local community had engaged in illegal mining in the area.

He said that the command immediately mobilised personnel to the area, adding that none of the suspects arrested, but a total of 14 bags of 50kg were found fully loaded precious stones.

He said that the stones were confiscated and to the command’s , investigation ongoing to apprehend the suspects for prosecution.

He called on the public to provide security credible information on illegal mining and other activitie in the state for prompt action. ()

