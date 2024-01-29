NSCDC, private guards take over security of NAN Lagos Office

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corpse (NSCDC) and a private security company have taken over the security of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Lagos Office.

The security operatives, including Real Strikers Security Limited, resumed duty on Monday at NAN premises, National Theatre Annex, Iganmu Lagos.

The hiring of NSCDC and private security operatives became necessary, after many robbery attacks on NAN Lagos facilities, where many equipment, including a 27KVA generator were stolen.

NAN reports that in 2023 alone, the hoodlums attacked the facility more than five times and carted away electrical cables, thereby, plunging the agency’s Lagos office into darkness.

The Managing Director of NAN, Mallam Ali M. Ali, on resumption of office, promised among other things, to address the insecurity situation in Lagos office.

Receiving the operatives on Monday in Lagos, the Head of Lagos Operations, Mr Kayode Olaita, who represented the Managing Director, commended the NSCDC management for approving the operatives for NAN Lagos office.

Olaitan said that the deployment was a mutual understanding between the two federal agencies, stressing that NAN had maintained good relationship with the NSCDC.

He said that the operation will be 24 hours, urging NAN staff to give their maximum cooperation to the security operatives.

Olaitan said that apart from NSCDC operatives, a private security company will also provide support for the NSCDC operatives.

He urged the security operatives to put in their best to ensure that the old story of theft was a thing of the past.

The leadership of the three unions, Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Radio, Television Theatre Arts and Workers Union (RATTAWU) and Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) in NAN Lagos office, were also present to receive the security operatives.

They all expressed satisfaction with the NAN management for the commitment to securing the office.

The Chairman of the NUJ, NAN Chapel Lagos, Mr Yunus Yusuf, commended the management’s initiative in engaging security operatives for the office.

Yusuf said that the management has demonstrated commitment, effectiveness and responsibility towards securing NAN premises as promised.

He, however, urged the management to ensure adequate payment of the security allowances as at when due to avoid hitches.

The chairman also advised the management to ensure that those who had perpetuated crime in Lagos office were brought to book.

“It is expected that the security operatives will be more dedicated and focused in ensuring safety of lives and property in Lagos office.

“As union leader, l want to use this medium to appeal to staff for their cooperation and support in fostering mutual relationship with the security operatives.

” Now that the security operatives have started work, we (NUJ), will give the maximum support needed to assist them to achieve the desired result,” Yunus assured.

For the Chairman, RATTAWU, Mr Deji Fadipe, who also commended NAN management under Ali, for the boldness in securing the services of the outfit, urging the operatives to be strict in monitoring all activities in and around the agency.

Fadipe said that the presence of the operatives had given confidence of the safety to all staff members in NAN Lagos.

The chairperson, SSASCGOC, Mrs Chioma Ezeakonobi, said they had waited for too long for better security personnel to secure staff and facilities in Lagos office.

She commended the management for a job well done, urging the Managing Director to keep up the good work. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva

