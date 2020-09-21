NSCDC prevents thieves from diverting 1,100 litres of PMS across border

Share the news













The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has taken charge of 1,100 litres of Petroleum Mentholated Spirit ( PMS) meant to be taken away from Nigeria to Benin Republic through the water ways by some oil thieves.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Lagos State, Mr Iskil Makinde, at the display of the exhibits in Lagos on Monday said that the thieves were arrested in their boat while they were carting away the product to Benin Republic from Badagary where it was siphoned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Makinde assumed duty in Lagos on Aug. 24 following a posting order dated Aug. 17 from Commandant -General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Mohammadu.

The Commandant said that the incident happened on Sept. 20 and that the products were stocked in polythene bags and kegs.

According to him at the parade, all attempts to stop the culprits initially proved abortive.

“ However, a hot pursuit by the NSCDC marine corps of the thieves made them abandoned the boat in which the products were loaded and jumped into the sea to escape,” he said.

Makinde said that other exhibits recovered at the scene include a wooden canoe which cracked in the course of bringing it to the shore.

“ Also recovered is a 740 HP Yamaha engine used to power the boat,” he said.

The NSCDC boss described the incident as very unfortunate, especially, when the country needed all resources to enable it stabilise after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commandant said that the corps would not condone any act of criminality in the state.

“The corps is also assuring the residents of Lagos State of peaceful environment as its personnel are set of ridding the state of all criminal elements,” he said (NAN)

