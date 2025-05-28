NSCDC, Police strengthen synergy against insecurity in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Nigeria Police Force have reiterated the commitment to strengthen their synergy against insecurity in Ondo State.

By Muftau Ogunyemi



Mr Wilfred Afolabi, Commissioner of Police in Ondo, made this known during a courtesy visit to Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye, NSCDC State Commandant, in his office on Wednesday in Akure.

Afolabi said the visit was embedded in mutual respect, love and friendship, which was aimed at improving and deepening the already existing synergy among the two security agencies in the state.

The CP, who commended Ibiloye for his achievements in the state, expressed the need to collaborate at the frontline to work effectively within inter-agency security frameworks.

“With the unity among the security agencies, the Nigerian Police and others will begin to share ideas to improve the security architecture of the state.

“The Nigeria Police cannot do it all alone since security is everyone’s business,” Afolabi said.

Responding, Ibiloye appreciated the commissioner for the visit, and promised to work hand in hand to protect lives and properties in the state.

“I can assure of our continued collaboration and we shall continue to work as a part of a whole with a shared commitment. As you lead, we will follow,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)