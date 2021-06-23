NSCDC pledges support to copyright commission in anti-piracy fight

The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has pledged support to the copyright commission in its efforts at curbing the high rate of piracy in the state.

The NSCDC commandant in Kwara, Mr Iskil Makinde, made the pledge while on a visit to the commission’s Acting State Coordinator, Mrs Bello Bilikis, in Ilorin, on Tuesday.

Makinde lamented the activities of pirates which had forced many innocent copyright owners to continue to suffer in silence, citing the case of Baba Sala’s whose multi-million naira film, ”Orun Mooru” which was pirated, an act that contributed to the eventual demise of the legendary actor and film producer.

He assured the commission of the NSCDC’s support in intelligence gathering and sharing, staff training and any other areas they might need support.

“Apart from the great damage being done to our economy, piracy and intellectual stealing have forced many innocent people to continue to die in silence.

” Some of them even prefer to take their multi million naira works to neighbouring countries where they think the copyright laws are better enforced”, Makinde said.

He added that the primary mandate of the NSCDC was to secure lives and property, which were being destroyed by the pirates’ syndicates, hence the need for the two bodies to work together.

Earlier, Mrs Bello Bilikis had applauded the efforts of the NSCDC in securing lives and property in the state, saying that the commission would need its support in the area of intelligence gathering, training and provision of detention facilities.

“We will like to appreciate your effort in the maintenance of law and order in the state. We will also solicit for your assistance to hold our suspects in your detention facilities, before we take them to court.

“We will also need your assistance in curbing the growing rate of piracy by supporting us with your operatives anytime we want to go on raids or enforcement of the law “, Bilikis said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...