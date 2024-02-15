NSCDC partners traditional institutions to tackle insecurity

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, has partnered with traditional institutions in gathering credible intelligence for ensuring adequate safety and security of lives and property.

Kenshiro made this assertion in a statement on Thursday by the NSCDC, Lagos State spokesperson, DSC Oluwaseun Abolurin.

The commandant said that to further buttress the partnership, he visited Oba Olusesan Akingbola, Olu of Oregun Land, on Tuesday, Feb.13.

He said that he also paid a courtesy visit to Oba Oluwasegun Ajasa, Awise of Onigbongbo Kingdom on Wednesday.

“The strategic importance of traditional institutions in gathering credible and actionable intelligence, and ensuring adequate safety and security of lives and property in the state has been recognised.

“I appreciate traditional rulers in the state for their unwavering support to the formations of the command in their various kingdoms.

“I also request for more support in intelligence gathering and structural outlook of the command which will inform quality delivery of security services in line with the corps’ mandates,” he said.

Kenshiro said that he would continue to ensure adequate safety and security under the present dispensation.

He said he would be sternly committed to interagency collaboration and grassroot intelligence driven strategies and stakeholders’ engagements amidst other possible and workable solutions.

The Olu of Oregun Land, Alayeluwa Oba Olusesan Akingbola commended the Lagos State Commandant for his competence.

Akingbola acknowledged that Kenshiro was the first amongst his contemporaries in the corps to have visited his palace and discuss security matters.

“I believe we have the impetus to put an end to the current and already foreseen challenges bedeviling our dear state,” the Olu of Oregun Land said.

Also, Oba Oluwasegun Ajasa, Awise of Onigbongbo Kingdom, commended the commandant’s for viewing royal stools as one of the crucial platforms to engage in tackling the security challenges in the state.

“The royal stools must be engaged if we truly want to put an end to all forms of heinous and intolerable crimes bedeviling our communities, state and nation at large.

“I assure the Lagos State Commandant of my full and unwavering support, due to the very crucial role the corps has been playing in safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure,” Oba Ajasa said. (NAN)

By Oladapo Udom