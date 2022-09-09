NSCDC partners Nasarawa varsity on forensic, investigative psychology studies

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has partnered with Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), on forensic and investigative psychology to foster behavioural pattern of its personnel.

The agreement was reached on Friday in Abuja when the NSUK Psychology Department delegation, led by Prof. Emmanuel Alhassan, paid a courtesy visit on NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi.

Alhasan applauded the NSCDC for taking criminal intent assessment, mental health and psychological fitness tests for armed operatives and personnel seriously.

He, however, said in spite of the setting up of Forensic and Behavioural Unit, the NSCDC should also strengthen its activities by providing psychological services.

“We urge you to reinforce these services because more than ever before, the country needs these services,” he said.

Alhassan urged the NSCDC to take advantage of the university’s new postgraduate programme of Masters in Forensic and Investigative Psychology, to enhance the capacity of its staff.

“This will further foster the collaboration between both organisations in the area of training, professional service and ensure better psychological sanity in the corps,” he said.

The Psychologist appealed to the CG to attend the Annual Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Association of Forensic Psychologist, scheduled to hold on Oct.19, as a key speaker.

Responding, Audi said the partnership was apt, central and germane, adding that forensic and investigative psychology was essential to all departments of the corps.

“I want the corps to be driven by knowledge by partaking in programmes that will boost our capacity.

“We assure you that we will use all our might in urging personnel to enrol for the new psychology programme,” he said.

He reiterated that NSCDC Standard Operating Procedure cited that accidental discharge was non-acceptable in the corps

“To curb some of these challenges we established the Forensic and Behavioural unit which also helps with the psychological testing of personnel.

“The testing is to educate personnel to be at alert once with arms and not allow the euphoria of carrying arms affect their thinking.”

Audi said that his vision was to create more elites in the corps and create a world class elite organisation committed to the protection of citizens and critical national assets and infrastructure.(NAN)

