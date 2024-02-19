NSCDC partners ICPC to tackle corruption

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ), Osun Command, has promised to partner the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to tackle corruption.

Dr Akintayo Adaralewa, Osun NSCDC Commandant, made the promise during a courtesy visit to ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Mr Demola Bakare, on Monday in Osogbo.

Adaralewa said the NSCDC would continue to make its personnel available for the ICPC during its anti-corruption operation.

Adaralewa commended the efforts of the commission in the fight against corruption, which had eaten deep into every sector in the country.

He said there was the need to join forces together to tackle corrupt practices in all ramifications.

Adaralewa urged Nigerians to collaborate with the ICPC in the fight against corruption.

In his response, the ICPC boss said it was important for all agencies of government to collaborate to stem the tide of corruption in the country.

Bakare, however, said one of the challenges being faced by the commission in the state was lack of relevant information by the public to eradicate corruption.

He appealed to members of the public and the NSCDC to share information and intelligence that could assist the commission to minimise corruption in the society.

Bakare, however, said the commission was ready to partner the NSCDC in the fight against corruption.(NAN)

By Victor Adeoti