NSCDC parades 7 suspects for alleged energy theft, N13m fraud

By Victor Adeoti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun Command, says six suspected energy thieves are in its custody.

The command said this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mrs

Kehinde Adeleke in Osogbo.

Adeleke quoted the NSCDC’s state commandant, Mr Sunday Agboola, as saying that the suspects were arrested during a joint operation of the command and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

According to Agboola, the suspects were arrested on Thursday in Ota-Efun area of Osogbo.

Agboola said the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime.

The commandant called on members of the public to be a part of the command’s renewed efforts at safeguarding critical national assets in their neighbourhood by reporting activities of vandals to the corps.

He added that the command also arrested another 40-year old suspect, Sodiq Ayanleye, for alleged N13 million fraud.

According to him, the suspect collected the sum from his victim under the pretence of wanting to buy 5 plots of land for him in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The NSCDC’ state commandant, however, said that obtaining money under false pretence contravened section 419 of the criminal code of conduct and section one of the advanced fee fraud and other related offences 2006.

He assured members of the public that the suspects would be prosecuted in a court of competent jurisdiction to serve as deterrent to other would-be offenders(NAN)

