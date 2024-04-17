NSCDC official calls for increased vigilance to enhance security

Umar Mohammed, the Kwara Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Tuesday in Ilorin called for an increase in vigilance.

He said the appeal was necessary to confront the challenges of insecurity, violence and other social vices in various communities in the state.

The Commandant said the recent rise in security challenges in the state necessitated the upgrading of the police outpost to a fully operational divisional office.

”This is in order to address insecurity more effectively.

“The establishment of the division will no doubt improve operational efficiency, thereby reducing possible threats to peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The Commandant applauded the people of Ipee community, most especially Mr Olayiwola Oyebode, Deputy Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, for their unwavering commitment and support for the project.

He assured the community that their efforts would not go in vain.

”I promise utmost security and well-being, and the NSCDC will work tirelessly to address all your security challenges,” Mohammed said.

He urged members of the community to remain vigilant and actively support the Corps by providing credible and timely information that would enhance their operations.

“Security is a collective responsibility and everyone should play their part in keeping their community safe, by working together and sharing information promptly,” the Commandant said.

The Deputy Speaker of State House of Assembly, Mr Olayiwola Oyebode, thanked the Commandant for his cooperation and efforts in ensuring the protection of lives and properties in the community and the state in general.

He urged the Commandant to deploy additional personnel to the new division in order to increase the safety and security of the people in the community.

In his remark, the Onipe of Ipee, Oba Lawal Adebayo, expressed gratitude to the Corps for the steadfast dedication to ensuring safety in the community and urged for sustained efforts.

Oba Adebayo also thanked Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his continuous support in upholding peace and security within the state.(NAN)

By Mujidat Oyewole