NSCDC new commandant seeks support from Emir of Ilorin

By Mujidat Oyewole

Mr Umar Mohammed, newly-deployed Kwara Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) seeks for the support of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the people of the state.

The commandant made the request during a courtesy visit to the emir with his entourage and were received into the ancient palace.

Mohammed expressed gratitude to the royal father for his contributions and support to the corps over the years.

He requested for more of such support, to efficiently and effectively discharge his assigned duties with great success.

In his response, the first class traditional ruler appreciated the new commandant for his visit to the palace.

Sulu-Gambari commended the NSCDC officers for always standing tall in the discharge of their duties.

He promised an unwavering support towards the corps and the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commandant assumed duty 24 hours earlier and decided to familiarise himself with the people of the state, beginning with the emir. (NAN)

