NSCDC new commandant promises strict supervision of JAMB, WAEC examinations in Lagos

Mr Ayinla Adeyinka, the new commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Lagos State, has said that the command will engage in strict supervision during JAMB and WAEC examinations.

Adeyinka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that anyone planning to be involved in any malpractices during such examinations should have a change of mind.

He said that eight illegal-computer-based- test-centre operators had been arrested in the state while trying to extort some members of the public.

He said that the NSCDC was partnering with other sister security agents for the operations to be successful.

“We have assigned our men in mufti to different centres. We are going to be strict. There will be no room for malpractices.

“Anyone caught will face the law. Students are advised to keep away from incriminating materials and persons,’’ he warned.

The commandant also warned pipeline vandals and others who were into the destruction of other infrastructure in Lagos to relocate.

He said that they would be made to face the full wrath of the law when caught.

“Vandals who are fond of destroying infrastructure should leave Lagos now. My men and I had agreed to end the activities of vandals in the state.

“All my men within the divisions and areas in Lagos State have been briefed on the new order against vandals.

“We have what it takes to tackle vandals in Lagos. We have the men and equipment,’’ he said.

He solicited the assistance of the public for timely and useful information about vandals and their activities.

He said that this would be necessary for the good image of the NSCDC in Lagos.

“We are also out for kidnappers in the state. We are working with other security agencies to achieve our objectives,” he said.

Adeyinka also warned his men against involving in unprofessional conducts, stressing that any officer caught will be dealt with according to the law.

NAN reports that Adeyinka was redeployed from the Akwa Ibom Command to Lagos Command.

He had served as the commandant in Imo, Ondo State and Kwara before. (NAN)