NSCDC new Commandant promises adequate security in Kwara

By: Mujidat Oyewole

The newly deployed State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara, Muhammed Ibrahim, has promised to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.

The Commandant made the promise during a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Ibrahim thanked the governor for his support to the corps and selfless service to the state for harmony.

He promised to collaborate with other security agencies in fighting the menace of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and drug related crimes.

The commandant solicited for more support from the government, especially in the area of logistics and a befitting NSCDC permanent office in the state.

Responding, Gov. AbdulRazaq commended the efforts of the NSCDC in providing security for the state.

He urged the Commandant to continue with the good work, to justify the confidence reposed on NSCDC by the society.

The governor expressed concern on the spate of banditry, kidnapping and farmer/herders clashes in the state.

He urged the commandant to foster more collaborations with other security agencies, to fight the issues and promised to look into the NSCDC requests. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

