NSCDC, NCoS partner on adequate security in custodial centres

By Joshua Oladipo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun has pledged continued collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to enhance security of custodial centres in the state.

NSCDC Commandant in Osun, Mr Sunday Agboola, made the pledge on Thursday in Osogbo during a familiarisation visit to the NCoS Command.

According to him, the partnership will sustain existing relationship between the two and boost operational strategies to further improve security of lives and property in the state.

He added that the inter agency cooperation and collaboration would help to stem attacks on correctional facilities.

The commandant appreciated NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi, for his tireless efforts to reposition the corps and collaboration with sister agencies.

Responding, Mr Tolu Ogunsakin, the NCoS Comptroller in Osun, appreciated the visit, saying the collaboration was vital in achieving maximum security in the country.

“The NCOS in the state looks forward to such formidable relationship with the NSCDC,” he said. (NAN)

