NSCDC, NCC move to stop circulation of pre-registered SIM cards in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to curb the circulation of pre-registered SIM cards in the state.

Mr Adamu Shehu, the NSCDC spokesman, said in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday that the measure was to stop the usage of cards that may be containing incriminating information.

Shehu warned that the corps would soon clampdown on those selling such cards across the state.

He noted that despite previous warnings, arrest and prosecution of offenders, the command was alarmed with the resurfacing and proliferation of such cards in the state.

“It is worthy to note that an MoU hUas been signed by the Corps and the NCC in the quest to tackle the prevailing security challenges in the whole of country.

“Therefore, the command will embark on a fresh operation to rid the state of indiscriminate sale of pre-registered SIM cards.

“This is coming despite previous warnings, subsequent arrest and prosecution of some sellers across the state.

“This is because the corps has observed with dismay the proliferation in the sale of pre-registered SIM cards, most especially at the market places and motor parks.

“So the command will not relent in apprehending the sellers wherever they are because of the dangers posed to national security by such SIM cards,” he said.

According to him, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, has ordered the immediate raid at suspected places and arrest of suspects.

“The general public are equally warned to desist from purchase and use such cards as they may be containing incriminating information,” Shehu warned.

He further pointed out that it is the mandate of the corps to protect critical national assets and infrastructure, including the safeguard of all telecommunication facilities in the state. (NAN)