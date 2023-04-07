NSCDC nabs woman for alleged theft at Kulende market, Ilorin

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Kwara Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended a 32-year-old Mariam Yusuf for allegedly stealing baskets of tomatoes and pepper at Kulende Market, Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, in Ilorin on Thursday.

Olasunkanmi stated that the woman was arrested by NSCDC personnel of Kulende Out-post on April 5, following a report by the traders in the market.

He recalled that there were reports of stealing within the market which became a serious problem amongts the traders.

“They have been suspecting each other of stealing and the matter has generated a lot of misunderstanding between the traders.

“Luck ran out of Mariam Yusuf on Wednesday, April 5, when our personnel at Kulende Out-post, under Tanke Division, apprehended her for stealing tomatoes, pepper and other ingredients,” he said.

The PRO said that the suspect had confessed to committed the crime, assuring that she will soon be prosecuted. (NAN)