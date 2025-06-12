NSCDC nabs teenagers in possession of illicit substance

The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested three teenagers in possession of 30 wraps of suspected Cannabis.

By Abbas Bamalli

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SC Buhari Hamisu disclosed this in a statement in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to the statement, acting on credible intelligence, special personnel of the NSCDC Kofar Bai Outpost, successfully apprehended the suspects on June 9.

“The suspects, Aliyu Gambo,19, Mustapha Hamza, 18, and Musa Lawal, 20, all from Kofar Bai Quarters, Katsina Metropolis.

“They were apprehended at an abundant building in Kofar Bai with the exhibits.

“The suspects were later transferred to the command headquarters for further investigation,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the suspects confessed to committing the crimes during investigations and 39 pieces and a bulk of cannabis were recovered from them as exhibits.

It added that after further investigation, the suspects would be handed over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state.

“The suspects are being investigated and the state commandant, Mr Aminu Datti has assured adequate security.

”The command will not relent in it’s commitments to uncover all the activities of vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminals in the state,” the statement read in parts.

It also quoted Datti as thanking the general public for their continuous cooperation.

He called for more support to the security agencies by providing actionable and timely intelligence that will help uncover the activities of miscreants in the state.

He said the command remains dedicated to ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for the good people of the state and Nigeria as a whole. (NAN)