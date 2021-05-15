NSCDC nabs suspected cult members in Ilorin

The anti-vandal Squad of the Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, on Saturday arrested six cult members Ilorin.

a statement Ilorin, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said that the corps made the arrest with the state outfit known as Operation Harmony.

According to the PRO, an intelligence report revealed that two rival cult groups, Abata and Aye, strike at Dada area of Okelele, Ilorin.

”It was a serious battle, but only six of them were ,” he said.

Afolabi said all the suspects (names withheld) were from Kwara.

He said that misunderstanding between the rival groups started during the just-concluded Ramadan fast when two  members of Aye were injured.

”The Abata group decided to strike today (Saturday) and they met very close to a river that area.

”Some of the tools retrieved from them are axes, cutlasses and knives,” he said.

According to him, two of the suspects  had serious injuries.

”The corps is, however, making an arrangement to  transfer the case to the Nigeria Police Force,” the PRO said. (NAN)

