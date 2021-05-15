The anti-vandal Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, on Saturday arrested six suspected cult members in Ilorin.

In a statement in Ilorin, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr Babawale Afolabi, said that the corps made the arrest in collaboration with the state security outfit known as Operation Harmony.

According to the PRO, an intelligence report revealed that two rival cult groups, Abata and Aye, would strike at Dada area of Okelele, Ilorin.

”It was a serious battle, but only six of them were apprehended,” he said.

Afolabi said all the suspects (names withheld) were from Kwara.

He said that misunderstanding between the rival groups started during the just-concluded Ramadan fast when two members of Aye were injured.

”The Abata group decided to strike back today (Saturday) and they met very close to a river in that area.

”Some of the tools retrieved from them are axes, cutlasses and knives,” he said.

According to him, two of the suspects had serious injuries.

”The corps is, however, making an arrangement to transfer the case to the Nigeria Police Force,” the PRO said. (NAN)

