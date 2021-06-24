NSCDC nabs man, 22, for defiling 7-year-old girl in Kwara

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has arrested a 22-year-old man over alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Babawale Afolabi, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin.

Afolabi said that the alleged rapist was an OND Business Administration graduate of Kwara State Polytechnic.

“He was arrested by the officers of NSCDC, Kosubosu division, at Yashikira, an hour drive from Kosubodu, and taken to their office for further investigation.

“The father of the seven-year-old minor got to know about the incident when he noticed that the girl could not walk properly and also saw traces of blood on her clothe,” Afolabi said.

He added that the minor could not talk about the rape due to the threat by the suspect that she would be killed if she told anyone about it.

The police spokesman said that during interrogation, the suspect admitted committing the crime, claiming that he did not know what came over him.

He, however, said that the girl had been taken to the hospital for proper medical examination.

Afolabi said that after thorough investigation, the suspect would be charged to court. (NAN)

