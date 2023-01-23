NSCDC nabs father for defiling 11-year-old daughter

By Suleiman Shehu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested a man in Ibadan suspected of defiling his 11-year-old daughter.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the state, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye, made this known in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

Okuneye said that the 33-year-old suspect who hailed from Ede in Osun, resides in Olodo area of Ibadan.

According to the NSCDC spokesperson, the man has admitted to having carnal knowledge of the girl.

Meanwhile, the command has also arrested a 46-year-old suspect who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl.

She said that the suspect took the victim to a lonely road with his bike within the vicinity of Alakia area of Ibadan on Jan. 15, where he used his finger to penetrate and defile her.

“It was gathered that the suspect used to go to the girl’s mother’s shop to drink locally made herbs and used the opportunity to get closer to the girl,” Okuneye said.

Okuneye said that the state NSCDC Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, pledged that the two suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

He urged residents to support security agencies with information on the violation of children anywhere in the state. (NAN)