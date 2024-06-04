NSCDC nabs 8 for alleged vandalism, stealing in Benue

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benue Command on Tuesday paraded eight persons over alleged vandalism of national assets, stealing and other crimes in the state.

Parading the suspects in Makurdi, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Michael Ejelikwu, said that other crimes committed by the suspects included: possession of vandalised items and cheating.



Ejelikwu said that one of the suspects, a 38-year-old scraps/iron dealer, was arrested for allegedly being in possession of vandalised NNPC pipes.

He said that the suspect was arrested on May 26 while driving his Ford Focus car, with registration number: ABUJA: AR 511 GWA, which contained the vandalised pipes.

Ejelikwu said that the suspect attempted to bribe the NSCDC personnel with the sum of N500,000 which they, however, resisted.

He said that the suspect had been a buyer of vandalised items from the other suspects arrested.



“If there is no market to sell the vandalised items, those boys will not continue to destroy government property and stealing them to go and sell,” he said.

The spokesman further said that four other suspects were arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy, willful destruction of high tension earth cables, vandalism and sabotage.



He said that the suspects, who were indigenes of different local governments in the state, were arrested on May 30 in Makurdi while committing the crimes.

Ejelikwu added that the other three suspects were arrested on same day at Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state for allegedly stealing a Honda C80 motorcycle.

He said all the suspects would be prosecuted after the conclusion of investigation.

The spokesman reiterated the command’s commitment to guarding against vandalism in the state. (NAN)

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel