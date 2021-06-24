NSCDC nabs 76-year-old father for alleged attempt to kill son

The Nigeria Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 76-year-old ,  Zubair Audu, in Kwara, for  allegedly attempting to kill his with a locally-made rifle.

This is contained in a statement for the NSCDC Command in Kwara, Mr Babawale Afolabi.

Afolabi explained that the operatives of the corps Pake in Kwara North received a distress call that the suspect was chasing his with a locally-made rifle.

According to Afolabi, the timely intervention of the corps anti-vandal patrol saved the situation.

He, however, said that the for the boy, who is now large, had begun.

Afolabi said that investigation revealed that the and his  were “in good before the life-threatening incident’’.

He added that further investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the incident had begun. (NAN)

