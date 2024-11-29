NSCDC nabs 4 alleged streetlight vandals in FCT

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Command has arrested four men for allegedly vandalising streetlights in the territory.

Thw NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, while briefing newsmen on Friday at the Command’s headquarters, said the suspects were aged between 19 years to 51 years.

Odumosu said that one Japheth Adams and his 51 years old accomplice, Friday Ojo were nabbed vandalising a medium streetlight pole around Eden garden in Utako area of the FCT.

He said that the other two suspects, Ibrahim Aliyu and Hassan Abdullahi were caught in the act of vandalising gigantic street light poles at about 2 a.m along Moshood Abiola stadium area on Thursday.

The Commandant said that the suspects were currently undergoing investigation after which due diligence would be followed in ensuring that justice is served.

He restated the determination of the NSCDC towards ensuring that all Critical National Asset and Infrastructure (CNAI) remained secured.

“It may interest you to know that my men are on 24-hours surveillance and patrol of the metropolise and the surrounding suburbs of the FCT.

“We are not reneging in our efforts until this enemies of the state are flushed out completely,” he said.

He warned vandals in the territory to desist or face the wrath of the law, as he solicited the full support of residents in providing credible intelligence.

Odumosu further assured the FCT Administration of his command’s unwavering commitment in securing lives and all CNAI in the territory.(NAN)