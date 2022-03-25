NSCDC nabs 30 over illegal petrol marketing in Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State command, said no fewer than 30 persons had been arrested over alleged involvement in illegal marketing of petrol in the state.



The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Waziri Baba-Goni, stated this in Gombe during a press conference on Friday.



Baba-Goni said the activities of the suspects were hindering the efforts of the Federal Government as well as relevant agencies to ensure availability of petrol at the stipulated price.



He stated that those arrested had been bailed ‘free of charge’ having signed undertakings, “and soon we will be charging them to court because we cannot sit down and allow these people to carry on like this.”



According to him, many of the filling stations that have not been operating before have now been opened and are selling petrol at higher prices and short-changing the people.



He stated that at some filling stations, marketers sold fuel in gallons and jerry cans at night, which he said was unacceptable especially in view of the risk involved.



The commandant said it was within the mandate of the NSCDC to protect the masses from any illegalities arising from marketing of petroleum products in the state, “and we are carrying out enforcement in line with the laws of the lands.”



He said his command was taking proactive measures to ensure that all forms of illegalities in marketing petrol and other related offences were nipped in the bud.



“We have informants and we carry out night surveillance which we will continue to do until sanity returns to the system,” he said.



On the allegation by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Gombe State chapter, that NSCDC officials were escorting its members, Baba-Goni said his command would take legal action against IPMAN.



He stated that the command had zero tolerance for corruption and would not accept any attempt to dent the image of the command for carrying out its lawful duties.



“There was a statement from IPMAN official that we collect money from them; this is a dent on NSCDC and we will not take that.



“It is either he brings the officer he gave money to or we will take him to court because we will not allow a single individual to dent the image of this command,” said Baba-Goni.



He stated that those increasing prices unnecessarily and causing the people pains would not be allowed to do their illegal business, “no association or body can deter us from carrying out enforcement in that regard.”



Baba-Goni, therefore, warned all those marketers involved in any illegal marketing of petroleum products business or diversion to desist from such activities or face the wrath of the law. (NAN)

