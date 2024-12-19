NSCDC nabs 2 notorious car snatchers in Imo

The Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested two notorious car snatchers in Imo.

The Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested two notorious car snatchers in Imo.

Commandant of the NSCDC in Imo, Dr Mary Mbanugo, said this while parading the suspects in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Mbanugo said that Anayo Obekwe, 51, from Ahiazu Mbaise and Kenneth Alamonye, 53, from Ehime Mbano council areas, respectively were arrested for allegedly snatching a navy blue Toyota Corolla car at gun point.

The Commandant said that the car was snatched in Umuahia, the Abia capital and was recovered at Umuodu Mbieri, Mbaitolu LGA of lmo .

She added that Obekwe claimed to be a mechanic fixing the said car for Alamonye and had no idea that the vehicle brought to him for repair was a stolen vehicle.

According to her, Alamonye , whom she referred to as the prime suspect, however, confessed to the crime, which the command has successfully recovered.

“ The arrests and recovery of the stolen vehicle were made possible through the command’s surveillance and new security strategies of the special intelligence team.

“ We were able to crack down these syndicates that specialise in snatching cars from the members of the public at gunpoint through the command’s intelligence team.

“ We are not leaving any stone unturned in fighting crime and criminality and we must clamp down all their nefarious activities across the state especially during this yuletide,” she said.

She urged Imo people to feel free to come home for the festivities as “adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure safety of lives and property”. (NAN