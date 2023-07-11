NSCDC nabs 15 suspects, impounds 7 trucks in A’Ibom 

Isaiah Eka

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom command, says it apprehended 15 suspects and impounded seven trucks loaded with 315, 000 litres of substance suspected to be illegally refined petroleum products.

Mr Eluyemi Eluwade, State Commandant of the corps disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Eluwade explained that the men of the Anti-Vandal Squad of the command arrested the suspects along Calabar – Itu highway on July 7, acting on credible intelligence.

According to him, our newly rejigged Anti-Vandal squad has arrested 15 suspects for suspected criminal conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products.

“We also impounded seven trucks with a combined capacity of 315,000 litres of illegally acquired petroleum products.

“Investigations are still ongoing to determine, if the product is crude oil or High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) as claimed by the suspects.

“Samples of the products have been obtained and will be taken for forensic analysis in an NNPC laboratory, after which the suspects will be charged to court.

“From preliminary investigations, the waybills presented showed an expired license to deal in petroleum products.”

The commandant warned that the corps would not tolerate any form of criminality, economic sabotage and vandalising of government critical infrastructure in the state.

He said this was in line with the directive of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, adding that such act had robbed the government of huge revenue.

Eluwade assured the people of Akwa-Ibom of his commitment to work in ensuring the security of lives, property and critical infrastructure.

He warned criminals to desist from illegal bunkering and vandalism, because anyone caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He enjoined residents of the state, especially the youths to partner with the corps by giving it credible intelligence to work with, so as to ensure safety in the state (NAN)

