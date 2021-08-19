NSCDC nab 4 suspects with adulterated petroleum product in Anambra

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Anti Vandalism team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects with adulterated products in .Mr Vincent Ogu, the state of NSCDC, this known newsmen on Thursday in .Ogu said the four suspects were picked up following credible intelligence  from different locations July 26 and Aug. 5.“

The first  suspect was arrested in Ihiala area with a bus filled with adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).”The suspect stacked the fake product in 67 cellophane bags and concealed them inside the bus with Ebonyi AKL518XP before his arrest on July 26.“On Aug. 4, at about 6, two suspected vandals were arrested at Ihiala with substance suspected be adulterated Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).“The suspects loaded the product in 50 bags in a bus with registration number: Enugu ENU 514 XV”, he said.The NSCDC official added that the fourth person, was arrested at the Immigration junction by Juhel Filling Station, Agu on Aug. 5.”

He was arrested on his way Ugwuoba Oji River area of Enugu with 27 bags of fake AGO before he was caught,” he said.Ogu warned those in the illegal business to desist from it as act was bleeding Nigeria’s economy.He noted that those already apprehended would be face the wrath of the law and urged the public to always avail the command with credible information on the activities of saboteurs.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,