NSCDC nab 4 suspects over alleged vandalism in Plateau

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Plateau Command, has arrested four suspects over alleged vandalism of rail lines, electricity cables and armed robbery in the state.

Speaking during a parade of the suspects on Tuesday in Jos, Mr. Alexander Barunde, the NSCDC Commandant, said that the men were arrested at different times and locations in Jos South and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

“Cyril Shiong, 25, a notorious vanda,l who specialises in vandalising electricity armoured cables, transformers and other facilities was arrested on Oct. 9 at Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

“Khalid Mohammed, 23, was arrested on Sept. 26, by men of our Agro-Rangers Department after two of his gang members who are still at large, pulled a gun on an unsuspecting female passenger in his tricycle.

“He robbed her at gun point and disposed her of her handset and other belongings and threw her out of a moving tricycle and she sustained serious injuries.

“On Oct. 23, we arrested Bala Umar, 30, and Saddam Umar, 27, of Gurum community of Mistali, Bassa local government area of the state with a truck containing 84 complete and 157 pieces of rail slippers at Gyero junction, south local government area.

“They are currently being investigated and effort is ongoing to arrest the owner of the truck and one Alhaji Awaulu, who the suspects claim contracted them to convey the materials from Bukuru,” he said.

The commandant, who expressed sadness over the continuous vandalism of public facilities by criminals, called on them to desist from the act or face the law.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in carrying out our constitutional mandate of protecting public facilities from criminals.

“I want to use this opportunity to warn that anyone caught vandalising public property will be decisively dealt with.

“We shall continue to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a crime free Plateau,” the commandant said.

Barunde further called on residents of the state to support and cooperate with corps by providing timely information on suspicious movements within their domains for prompt response. (NAN)

