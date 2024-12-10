NSCDC, Makurdi gets new commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr Solomon Iyamu as the new commandant of Zone ‘H’ Command Headquarters, Makurdi.

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

The Zonal Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Ameh Obekpa made this known on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Obekpa said Iyamu assumed office as the 11th substantial Zonal Commander following the redeployment of Mr Nwannukwu Cyprian to Zone ‘ K’ Command Headquarters, Awka.

He disclosed that until his appointment, Iyamu served as the Zonal Commander Zone ‘K’ Command Headquarters, Awka.

Iyamu was enlisted into the Corps as Assistant Superintendent of Corps I (ASCI) in 2005 and rose to the rank of Assistant Commandant General in 2021.

“Iyamu has held many positions since his commissioning as an officer.

“In 2018, he was appointed Federal Capital Territory Commandant and later redeployed to Ekiti State as a substantive State Commandant.

“In 2021, he was appointed as Commandant, Anti-Vandal, National Headquarters and later an Assistant Commandant General in charge of Logistics and Technical Department, National Headquarters, Abuja in 2022.

“Iyamu participated in the 2016, National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) course, Bwari Abuja, where he earned his honour as a fellow of the Institute”, he said.

Obekpa said that on assumption of office in Makurdi, the Zonal Commander tasked NSCDC personnel on discipline in order to achieve greater productivity.

“Every officer must be ready to work at all times to ensure the protection of lives and properties within the zone, while also fostering a stronger partnership with the host communities and local unions,” Obekpa quoted Iyamu as saying.

Iyamu promised to improve response times to emergencies by ensuring that personnel were well-trained and equipped to handle various challenges.(NAN)