NSCDC lauds establishment of Citizens’ Rights Commission in Kogi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Command in Kogi, has lauded the state government for establishing the Office of the Public Defender and Citizens’ Rights Commission (PDCRC).

The Commandant, Suleiman Madara gave the commendation when the Director-General of PDCRC, Abdullahi Zakari, led a team of lawyers from the commission on an advocacy visit to his office on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Madara noted that the establishment of the commission would further promote fundamental rights.

“We commend Gov. Yahaya Bello for establishing the PDCRC to promote fundamental rights in the state.

“This initiative by the governor to establish such commission to improve the wellbeing of the citizens, especially the less privileged and the vulnerable in the society is indeed a welcome development,’’ he said.

He assured the commission of effective collaboration for the promotion, protection and enforcement of fundamental rights of residents.

Mafara said that the human rights commission remained one of the corps’ partners in progress and critical stakeholder in protecting rights, lives and property of the citizenry.

“I never knew that your commission existed in the state until this time and having read your mandate and jurisdiction, I am very happy that such commission exist in Kogi.

“We are all serving humanity and one of our core values is serving with integrity and respect for human dignity; we will work together for the benefit of humanity.

“I promise and affirm my commitment to go to any length to work with you for the benefit of the people of Kogi.

“I assure you of our total support for the advancement of humanity,’’ Mafara said.

Earlier, Zakari said the visit was to introduce the commission to the commandant and seek synergy in protecting and enforcing fundamental rights of the citizenry.

He noted that the governor signed the law establishing Kogi PDCRC on June 3, 2019, giving meaning to access to justice, as a key instrument in the enforcement of human rights in the state.

According to him, the PDCRC provides free legal aid and representations in civil and criminal matters and other related services to indigent and vulnerable residents of Kogi who cannot afford the service of legal practitioners.

He added that the commission also promotes, protects and ensures enforcement of rights for Kogi residents, as guaranteed under Chapter Four (4) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Zakari stressed that the commission would not be able to effectively perform all its mandates and functions without the support of law enforcement agencies.

“So, we are here to solicit for your support and partnership,’’ he said.

He noted that the commission effectively began operations in October 2019 and in spite of overwhelming challenges, had made modest achievements as far as fundamental rights are concerned. (NAN)

