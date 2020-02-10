NSCDC Kaduna command relocates headquarters to tackle security challenges

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State command says it has relocated its headquarters to boost the performance of personnel in tackling security challenges bedeviling the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe said in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that the command headquarters is now located at No 9, Moreland Kukuwa Street, after Kaduna State University Teaching Hospital.

Terzungwe restated the command’s determination in addressing security challenges and advised the public to support the corps with useful and timely information.

The command’s spokesperson said that the new office complex was allocated to the NSCDC by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai.

“In September 2019, Babangida Dutsin-ma, the state commandant approached the government to request for another office to reposition the command for effective service delivery.

“The NSCDC also sought for an official residence for the state commandant to operate exclusively without inconveniences to employees,’’ Terzungwe said. (NAN)