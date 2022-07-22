NSCDC issues operating licence to 19 private guard companies

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued operating licences to 19 Private Guard Companies (PGC) to aid the fight against insecurity across the country.

The licences were issued at NSCDC national headquarters on Friday, in Abuja.NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, charged the new operators to contribute their quota to the fight against insecurity by providing credible intelligence and information to the Corps and other security agencies.Audi said that it was imperative for all stakeholders to collaborate and proffer solutions to the security challenges confronting the nation.According to him, the law empowers the Corps to monitor, supervise, licence and train operators of PGCs.

He warned the new operators to adhere strictly to the guidelines and conditions of operation and strongly warned against the transfer of operating licences.He cautioned them on the use of fire arms, impersonation of security agents or using their uniforms, ranks and other accoutrements.The CG encouraged the new operators to ensure regular training and retraining of their guards while at the same time placing high premium on staff welfare to discourage compromise or connivance with criminals.

According to him, “the Corps will frown at any company that does not take care of its staff.” Operators should be mindful of undercutting to the detriment of the operatives.”He commended the University of Maiduguri for taking bold step to register it’s in-house security company and called on other academic institutions, banks, churches among others to emulate such good example.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that University of Maiduguri security outfit was one of the PGCs issued an operating license.“This charge became necessary as the Corps plans to clamp down on violators and illegal operators of PGCs across the country.“The Corps is to also seal up unlicensed and invalid PGCs in operation,” Audi said.Earlier in his remark, National Vice President, Association of License Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, Rev. Cannon Mark-Abere, urged members to adhere to operational guidelines.He stressed that the timely renewal of operating licences and ALPSPN membership is mandatory.Responding on behalf other operators, Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Prof Adamu Umar, thanked the Corps and expressed delight for the approval granted to float Unimaid Security Services.Umar said that as an institution which operates in Boko Haram ravaged community, the university’s management resolved to establish the outfit to compliment other security agencies.He said that the outfit would support the activities of security agencies in terms of patrol and intelligence gathering and report.According to him, the PGC is a child of necessity and will perform its duties with high sense of responsibility and discipline.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

