NSCDC intercepts suspected vandalised communication mast

By Aminu Garko

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Niger Command, has intercepted an articulated vehicle loaded with some items suspected to be the remnants of vandalised public property.

NSCDC commandant in the state, Mr Mohammed Dandare, stated this while presenting the suspects before newsmen at the NSCDC Headquarters, Minna, on Thursday.Dandare, represented by NSCDC Public Relations Officer Nasir Abdullahi, reaffirmed the determination of Commandant General of Corps Ahmed Audi in protecting critical national assets and infrastructure across the country.

Dandare said that the vehicle was intercepted by Niger command, anti- vandal squad of the corps, on Abuja-Kaduna expressway routine patrol following a tip off.He said that one Gali Abdullahi, a native of Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State and the vehicle driver were arrested on his way to Kano from Abuja.Dandare explained that after preliminary investigations, the suspect admitted to be in possession of the mast belonging to the defunct NITEL.He also said that the suspect explained that his master, a Kano- based businessman claimed to have bought the mast from a company.“Investigation is still ongoing to ascertain their claims after which they will be charged to court,” he said. Dandare, however, appealed to Nigerians to report any act of vandalisation to the corps or to the nearest security outpost for prompt action.(NAN)

