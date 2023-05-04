NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of chemicals in Zamfara

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Zamfara Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted 75 drums of calcium chlorate, a water treatment chemical believed to have been diverted from the state Water Board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that calcium chloride is used to remove undesired impurities in water.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Muhammed Muazu told newsmen on Thursday in Gusau that the 75 drums were being diverted to Kano when it was intercepted.

According to Muazu, preliminary investigation indicates that the chemical belongs to Zamfara water board.

He added that the truck driver conveying the chemicals had told investigators that a director in the water board paid him to move the chemical to Kano.

The commandant assured full investigation to bring those involved to book. (NAN)