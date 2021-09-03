NSCDC intercepts 33,000 litres of PMS from suspected vandals in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from suspected vandals.

The vandals were arrested at Afon, Laduba village of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara on Friday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kwara Command Spokesman of the Corps, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

According to the statement, the Anti-Vandal Squad of the Corps intercepted the loaded vehicle of fuel around 1 a.m. while on midnight patrol.

The spokesman said that the suspected vandals took to their heels on sighting their officers on patrol.

“The 33,000 litres truck containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called Petrol, fell on the ground while the vandals were trying to escape,” Afolabi said.

The spokesman said that the NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Makinde Ayinla, said that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects, adding that they will be prosecuted when caught.

“He reiterated the commitment of the NSCDC in fighting insecurity, noting that the Corps Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, is determined to protect all critical government infrastructures,” Afolabi said. (NAN)

