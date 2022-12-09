NSCDC intercepts 2 trucks with Rail Slippers in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Niger Command, has intercepted two articulated vehicles loaded with vandalised railway slippers in Lapai and Bosso Local Government Areas of the state.

NSCDC commandant in the state, Mr Mohammed Dandare, told newsmen at the NSCDC Headquarters, Minna on Friday.

Dadare, represented by the command’s spokesman Nasir Abdullahi, reaffirmed the determination of the corps to protect critical national assets and infrastructure.

He said that one of the vehicles was intercepted by the command’s anti-vandals squad on Paiko-Minna road, following a tip off.

The commandant said that the driver of the truck with registration number FGE 682 ZS, was on his way to Kwara with the items.

Dandare added that the driver informed investigators that he was offered N1.1 million to transport the items, and had used N100, 000 to bribe villagers to drive out after they barricaded the road.

He said that the second vehicle, registered DTM 587 XA, was intercepted at Garatu village, Bosso Local Government Area fully loaded with railway slippers.

The commandant, however, said that the driver abandoned the truck and fled.

Dandare appealed to Nigerians to report any act of vandalism to the corps and other security outposts for prompt action.(NAN)