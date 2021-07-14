NSCDC inaugurates joint task force to check illegal security companies in A’Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom Command has inaugurated a six-man task force to crackdown on illegal private guards companies in the state.

The Corps Commandant in the state, Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, while inaugurating the task force in Uyo on Wednesday, said the team would check proliferation of such security outfits and their operations in the state.

Majekodunmi said that in view of the inadequate personnel in government security forces, it became expedient to collaborate with private security which could be found in every nook and cranny of the country.

He said that the proximity of private guards to the grassroots made them veritable source of good intelligence, which if properly harnessed, could help tackle insecurity in the country.

“To get the best out of private guards companies, they need to be properly licensed and trained, hence, the need to check out those operating illegally.

“We do not want any unregistered private guards company in the state.

“We should allow the registered private guards companies to work. Those people that are licensed should work very well so that they will know that the Corps is protecting them,” Majekodunmi said.

The commandant promised to work with the association to achieve its set objectives, adding that the agency would take up the challenges they have raised.

The inauguration coincided with the courtesy visit of the executive members of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) led by Capt. Emmanuel Nkang (Rtd) to the commandant.

The joint task force comprises NSCDC officials led by the Assistant Commandant, Mr Emmanuel Peters and members of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN). (NAN)

