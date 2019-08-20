NSCDC inaugurates ICT centre to fight cyber crimes

#TrackNigeria The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, on Tuesday inaugurated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre to able its men combat cyber crime in the state.

Briefing newsmen during the inauguration, the NSCDC State Commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya, said that the centre would enhance the capacity of officers and men of the corps in combating cyber crime in Nigeria through ICT training.

Akinsanya said that the knowledge of officers in ICT would help in tackling the security challenges in Nigeria, monitor the environment and to nip crime in the bud.

“This centre is the first of its kind among the security organisations in the country and a pacesetter command of the NSCDC in Nigeria.

“We are facing various security challenges in Nigeria, especially crimes committed through the use of ICT.

“The knowledge of ICT will enable us to find a lasting solution to the problem of cyber crimes in Nigeria,” Akinsanya said.

Also speaking, the Zonal Commandant, NSCDC zone F, Shem Obafaiye, said that it was imperative for everyone to have the knowledge of ICT in this generation.

He said that the Corps cannot be left behind in order to increase the pace they have set in responding to crime.

Obafaiye said that the officers and men of the corps were all out to help Nigeria combat the security challenges currently facing the country.

The Zonal Commandant urged the officers to continue to be transparent, honest and dedicated to duty.

105 newly promoted officers from the state were decorated at the event while five other personnel were given awards.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, former Oyo State NSCDC Commandant, John Adewoye, urged the officers to be loyal to the command and continue to put in their best.

Dignitaries at the event were the Oyo/Osun Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Zulkifli Abdullah, representatives of Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, EFCC and ICPC among others. (NAN)