NSCDC inaugurates divisional office in Kwara

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Kwara has inaugurated a new Divisional Office at Aran-Orin in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the command, Mr Olasunkanmi Ayeni, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla, inaugurated the new office with a new patrol vehicle on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the traditional ruler of Aran-Orin, Oba Joseph Babalola, led the people of the community to welcome NSCDC to the town.

The statement noted that the divisional office was newly built and furnished with modern security gadget, including a patrol vehicle.

Ayinla thanked the traditional ruler and the entire community for the good gesture.

The commandant assured the people of more commitment, dedication and selfless service to ensure peace in the community.

The traditional ruler commended NSCDC for being diligent in discharging its mandates to the people of the community and Nigeria as a whole.

He thanked the people of the community for their support toward achieving a divisional office in the area.

He charged the NSCDC to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring peace and unity in the area.

The traditional ruler promised more robust partnership with NSCDC and assured that the people of the town would cooperate with the officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state commandant has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant-General (ACG) and will report in Abuja. (NAN)

