NSCDC in Rivers set for March 18 elections – Commandant

By Desmond Ejibas

Mr Michael Ogar, the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers, says plans have been concluded plan to ensure hitch-free Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

Ogar gave the assurance while addressing senior officers in the command, according to a statement by the command’s Spokesman, DSC Olufemi Ayodele in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday postponed the March 11 elections till March 18, to enable it to reconfigure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

He said that 6,000 personnel drawn from different units under the command would be deployed to the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers for the elections.

“The 6,000 personnel will be drawn from departments, such as general duty, operations, anti-vandal, marine, counter terrorism as well as from our Special Forces units.

“Our personnel will provide adequate security and will be stationed across the 4,442 Polling Units in 319 Wards in the state, to ensure people cast their votes without fear or panic.

“Aside this, we will cover both the land and waterways while our gunboats and operational vehicles will be deployed for easy patrol, quick response and emergencies,” he said.

Ogar said that NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi had directed officers and men of the corps to be apolitical and conduct themselves professionally during the polls.

According to him, NSCDC operatives will be on polling units to ensure orderliness; protect INEC staff as well as secure election materials.

“So, in tandem with the directives, personnel are expected to be regimental, disciplined, neutral and conduct themselves professionally when relating with civilians.

“We must avoid any act of brutality and infringement on the fundamental rights of the voters as well as shun any act that will be inimical to the image of the corps.

“Similarly, personnel must give preferential treatment to senior citizens and people living with disabilities during the polls,” he stated.

Ogar explained that the the election security architecture would be spearheaded by the Police while NSCDC and other security outfits would play a complimentary role at the polls.

The NSCDC commandant gave the assurance that security agencies had put robust measures in place in collaboration with INEC to ensure the smooth conduct of the March 18 elections.

“So, all security agencies on election duty must work together in order to achieve the same goal of providing an enabling environment for free, fair and credible elections,” he added. (NAN)