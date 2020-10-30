NSCDC in Jigawa records 1,455 cases in Q3

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said that it recorded 1,455 cases in the third quarter of the year 2020.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Adamu Shehu, in Dutse on Thursday, disclosed that the cases include 356 criminal and 1,099 civil ones.

Shehu listed the criminal cases as theft, burglary, shoplifting, vandalism, drug abuse/selling, robbery, thuggery, assault, sodomy, rape, gross indecency and forgery.

Others include breach of trust, impersonation, kidnapping, murder, homicide, suicide, criminal intimidation and public nuisance.