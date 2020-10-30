NSCDC in Jigawa records 1,455 cases in Q3

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa said that it recorded 1,455 cases in the third quarter of the year 2020.
A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Adamu Shehu, in Dutse on Thursday, disclosed that the cases include 356 criminal and 1,099 civil ones.
Shehu listed the criminal cases as theft, burglary, shoplifting, vandalism, drug abuse/selling, robbery, thuggery, assault, sodomy, rape, gross indecency and forgery.
Others include breach of trust, impersonation, kidnapping, murder, homicide, suicide, criminal intimidation and public nuisance.
He explained that the command was able to prosecute 119 of the criminal cases, while it successfully secured conviction of 10 out of the 356 criminal cases, while 187 were awaiting trial.
The spokesman added that 40 cases were transferred to relevant agencies for further investigation.
According to him, the 1,099 civil cases consisted of breach of contractual agreement, family disputes, land/farm crisis, tenancy disputes, communal clashes, interpersonal disputes, as well as farmers and herdsmen conflicts.
Shehu said that out of the 1,099 civil cases, 643 were successfully resolved, 71 were referred to Court, while 385 were still pending. (NAN)
