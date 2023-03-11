NSCDC impounds 150 drums of petrol, apprehends 2 suspects in A’Ibom

By Isaiah Eka

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Akwa Ibom on Saturday said it seized 150 smuggled drums of petrol and arrested two suspects on March 9.

The NSCDC Commandant in Akwa Ibom, Mr Yusuf Imam, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.

Imam said the Marine Unit of the command acted on intelligence and arrested the suspects on the high seas as they conveyed the products in a wooden boat en route to Cameroon.

He added that the operatives also seized five engines and one pumping machine used to steal petroleum products.

“The Marine Unit of the NSCDC arrested two suspects and impounded 150 drums of PMS conveyed in a large wooden boat on the high seas in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“The arrests and subsequent impounding of the exhibits took place in the early hours of Thursday.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the NSCDC Marine Squad led by Jamilu Mohammed Adamu hit the waterways with the corps’ gunboat, chased, and intercepted the boat very close to the Atlantic Ocean while attempting to smuggle petrol into Cameroon,” Imam said.

The commandant warned that the corps would not tolerate crime on its waterways and would meet all acts of economic sabotage and vandalism in the state with the full weight of the law.

“It’s not going to be business as usual in my time.

“I am here to work, and you can expect to see more of this as we will make Akwa Ibom a living hell for vandals, illegal bunkerers, and oil thieves,” he said.

Imam, therefore, advised persons engaged in all acts of economic sabotage in the area to desist forthwith and seek meaningful ventures to engage in.

He said NSCDC, under the leadership of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi would not relent in the fight against oil theft, which “has robbed the country of enormous revenue.”

He enjoined the good people of Akwa Ibom, traditional institutions, community-based organisations, and the youth to cooperate with NSCDC by providing it with useful information and ensure safety in the environment.

The commandant said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was completed. (NAN