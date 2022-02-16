NSCDC, hunters partner to check vandalism, other vices in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is to collaborate with the Nigerian Hunters’ Council (NHC) in the fight against vandalism and other criminal elements in Zamfara.

The Zamfara Commandant of the Corps, Athanasius Sparks, made this known while receiving the Leadership of the NHC Zamfara Chapter led by Alhaji Suleiman Lawali in Gusau on Tuesday.

Sparks said the corps which is saddled with diverse responsibilities, is poised to ensure that the insecurity challenges bedeviling the state and the country at large becomes a thing of the past

He urged the council to assist the corps in the area of intelligence gathering in order to fight vandalism and other insecurity in all part the state.

The commandant lauded the council in some places where banditry and brigandage have taken a centre stage and urged them to replicate same gallantry in Zamfara.

Earlier , Lawali, commended the NSCDC for the fight against vandals and other criminals in the state.

Lawali solicited for support and encouragement from the corps. (NAN)

