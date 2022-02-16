NSCDC, hunters partner to check vandalism, other vices in Zamfara

February 16, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps is to collaborate with the Nigerian Hunters’ Council (NHC) in the fight against vandalism and other criminal elements in Zamfara.

The Commandant of the Corps, Athanasius  Sparks, made this known while receiving the Leadership of the NHC  Chapter led Alhaji Suleiman Lawali in Gusau on Tuesday.

Sparks said the corps which is saddled with diverse responsibilities, is poised to ensure that the insecurity challenges bedeviling the state and the country at large a thing of the past

He urged the council to assist the corps in the area of intelligence gathering in order to fight vandalism and other insecurity in all part the state.

The commandant lauded the council in some places where banditry and brigandage have taken a centre stage and urged them to replicate same gallantry in Zamfara.

Earlier , Lawali,  commended the NSCDC for the fight against vandals and other criminals in the state.

Lawali solicited for support and encouragement from the corps. (NAN)

Tags: , ,