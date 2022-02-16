NSCDC, hunters partner to check vandalism, other vices in Zamfara

Ibrahim G. Ahmad

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is collaborate with the Nigerian Hunters’ Council (NHC) in the fight against vandalism and other criminal in Zamfara.

The Zamfara Commandant of the Corps, Athanasius  Sparks, made this known while receiving the of the NHC  Zamfara Chapter led Alhaji Suleiman Lawali in Gusau on Tuesday.

Sparks said the corps which is saddled with diverse responsibilities, is poised ensure that the insecurity challenges bedeviling the state and the country large becomes a thing of the past

He urged the council assist the corps in the area of intelligence gathering in order fight vandalism and other insecurity in all part the state.

The commandant lauded the council in some places where banditry and brigandage have taken a centre stage and urged them replicate same gallantry in Zamfara.

Earlier , Lawali,  commended the NSCDC for the fight against vandals and other criminals in the state.

Lawali solicited for and encouragement from the corps. (NAN)

