NSCDC hails Plateau AG over provision of water, office accommodation

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security



  Plateau Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has commended Mr Cyril Tsenyil, Plateau Accountant General (AG), for providing potable water at its headquarters in .Mr Stephen Jiyason, Commandant of corps in , made the commendation when he visited Tsenyil on Tuesday in .Jiyason also thanked AG for providing a befitting office accommodation for its division in Rantya, South Local Government Area (LGA), of the .“

We are here simply appreciate your kind gesture us us as a command.“You recently provided a source of potable water at our headquarters and an office accommodation for our men at Rantya.“So, this visit is to thank and encourage you to continue with the good ; keep touching lives,”

he said.Responding, Tsenyil applauded the efforts of NSCDC for stemming down the tide of insecurity in the .He also commended personnel of the corps for their diligence and  professional conduct.He urged the command not relent in ridding the state of impunity and petty crimes, particularly destruction of public facilities by hoodlums.“I will continue make conscious efforts in touching the lives of the people through every means,”

he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the command presented an the AG in recognition of his laudable contributions and support the corps over the years. (NAN)

