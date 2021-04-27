The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has commended Mr Cyril Tsenyil, Plateau Accountant General (AG), for providing potable water at its headquarters in Jos.Mr Stephen Jiyason, the Commandant of the corps in the state, made the commendation when he visited Tsenyil on Tuesday in Jos.Jiyason also thanked the AG for providing a befitting office accommodation for its division in Rantya, Jos South Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.“

We are here to simply appreciate your kind gesture to us to us as a command.“You recently provided a source of potable water at our headquarters and an office accommodation for our men at Rantya.“So, this visit is to thank and encourage you to continue with the good work; keep touching lives,”

he said.Responding, Tsenyil applauded the efforts of NSCDC for stemming down the tide of insecurity in the state.He also commended personnel of the corps for their diligence and professional conduct.He urged the command not to relent in ridding the state of impunity and petty crimes, particularly destruction of public facilities by hoodlums.“I will continue to make conscious efforts in touching the lives of the people through every possible means,”

he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the command presented an award to the AG in recognition of his laudable contributions and support to the corps over the years. (NAN)

