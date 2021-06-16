NSCDC gets new commandant in Anambra

June 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



Mr Vincent Ogu has assumed as the new Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Anambra Command.A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Edwin Okadigbo, to journalists on Wednesday in Awka stated that Ogu assumed as the 12th substantive state commandant on Tuesday June 15.

The statement noted the new NSCDC Officer who hails Imo last served as head of the security outfit in Abia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate past State commandant, Mr David  Bille has been redeployed to the headquarters of NSCDC, Abuja.According to the statement, Bille during his official handover to his predecessor wished him good health, God’s guidance and wisdom in the of his duties.The statement also quoted Bille to have also for support officers and men of the command  and members of the public for his successor.It added that the out gone NSCDC  officer appreciated the government and people of Anambra and other service commanders in the state for their support throughout his stay.The statement added that Ogu reiterated his readiness to work in accordance with the vision  and mission of  the Commandant-General of NSCDC , Dr Ahmed Audi. “

I promise to rekindle the people’s confidence in NSCDC to  reposition the Command for efficiency and productivity with special attention on human capacity building”, Ogu was quoted to have said.Until his deployment to Anambra, Ogu had served in  different capacities in FCT, Benue, Jigawa, Imo, , Katsina, Enugu and Bayelsa.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,