NSCDC gets new commandant in Anambra

Mr Vincent Ogu has assumed duty as the new Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Anambra Command.A statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Edwin Okadigbo, to journalists on Wednesday in Awka stated that Ogu assumed duty as the 12th substantive state commandant on Tuesday June 15.

The statement noted the new NSCDC Officer who hails from Imo last served as head of the security outfit in Abia. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate past State commandant, Mr David Bille has been redeployed to the headquarters of NSCDC, Abuja.According to the statement, Bille during his official handover to his predecessor wished him good health, God’s guidance and wisdom in the discharge of his duties.The statement also quoted Bille to have also called for support from officers and men of the command and members of the public for his successor.It added that the out gone NSCDC officer appreciated the government and people of Anambra and other service commanders in the state for their support throughout his stay.The statement added that Ogu reiterated his readiness to work in accordance with the vision and mission of the Commandant-General of NSCDC , Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi. “

I promise to rekindle the people’s confidence in NSCDC to reposition the Command for efficiency and productivity with special attention on human capacity building”, Ogu was quoted to have said.Until his deployment to Anambra, Ogu had served in different capacities in FCT, Benue, Jigawa, Imo, Rivers, Katsina, Enugu and Bayelsa.(NAN)